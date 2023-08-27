India mulls import tax cut to lure Tesla factory
Outside the US, Tesla has a plant in Shanghai — its largest factory worldwide — and one near Berlin
27 August 2023 - 07:54
New Delhi — India is working on a new electric vehicle (EV) policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla, which is considering entering the domestic market, say people with direct knowledge of the plan.
The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 (about R750,000) and 70% for the rest...
