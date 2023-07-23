SA has no choice about B-BBEE, says new commissioner
Recovery will be driven by consumption spending, which needs a growing middle class, says Tshediso Matona
23 July 2023 - 07:06
The belief that transformation should not come at the expense of post-Covid economic recovery is ill-advised and self-serving, says the newly appointed B-BBEE commissioner, Tshediso Matona.
Matona is not new to the B-BBEE landscape — he was the director-general at the department of trade & industry when the BEE codes were codified and enacted into law...
