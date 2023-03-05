Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
NEWSMAKER
‘Let private sector sort out logistics nightmare’: Freight Forwarders boss Juanita Maree
SA Association of Freight Forwarders CEO says Transnet is out of its depth and killing growth
The Richards Bay logistics “nightmare” last week when more than 600 gridlocked trucks carrying bulk commodities brought the port city to a halt and blocked the N2 for 12km is the result of a broken rail system straining highways to breaking point, says Juanita Maree, CEO of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).
“What's happening at Richards Bay is a nightmare that's been happening for some time and will continue happening because transporting bulk commodities is not what our roads were designed for. Our road infrastructure just cannot cope.”..
