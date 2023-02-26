Opinion

Ideology standing in the way of social compact

Busa president Bonang Mohale says Ramaphosa has failed in delivering on most of his promises

26 February 2023 - 08:17 CHRIS BARRON

Bonang Mohale, president of Business Unity SA (Busa), the country's apex business organisation, says the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa promised within 100 days at his 2022 state of the nation address (Sona) demands bold and decisive leadership which the president has failed to provide.

“We're not seeing this. The proof of the pudding is that we have missed his target by more than 200 days.”..

