Yellen support for just energy transition

The US Treasury secretary has underlined her country’s commitment to the turnaround

29 January 2023 - 07:20 SAM MKOKELI

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen had a broad taste of what South Africa has to offer this week: from load-shedding and optimism to energy transition delays.

“We did experience some load-shedding ... in various places we’ve been, including hotels, and we’ve been spending a good deal of time discussing challenges ... in the energy sector,” she said on Friday...

