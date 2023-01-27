Currency traders who had pushed the dollar up after news the US economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2022 are offloading it again
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
The announcement is expected before next week’s cabinet meeting
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Distant ecosystems essential to regulating the Earth’s climate are more closely connected than previously thought, new research has found
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
The US remains committed, as one of the international partners to SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership, to supporting “the just piece” of the transition, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who is in SA this week.
During a visit on Friday to the US-funded Top of the World job training centre in Emalahleni, which is providing skills to local women to prepare them to work in the renewable energy sector, Yellen said it was good to “see first-hand the difference that SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership can make in advancing an energy transition in communities like this and ensuring the transition delivers on the ‘just’ promise”...
US is supportive of SA-led plans for its just transition, says Janet Yellen
The US treasury secretary spoke about the need to address the problem of corruption in SA, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had made it a priority of his administration
