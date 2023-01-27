National

US is supportive of SA-led plans for its just transition, says Janet Yellen

The US treasury secretary spoke about the need to address the problem of corruption in SA, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had made it a priority of his administration

BL Premium
27 January 2023 - 13:48 Denene Erasmus

The US remains committed, as one of the international partners to SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership, to supporting “the just piece” of the transition, said  US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who is in SA this week.

During a visit on Friday to the US-funded Top of the World job training centre in Emalahleni, which is providing skills to local women to prepare them to work in the renewable energy sector, Yellen said it was good to “see first-hand the difference that SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership can make in advancing an energy transition in communities like this and ensuring the transition delivers on the ‘just’ promise”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.