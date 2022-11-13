×

Business

Inflation top worry for G20 countries — survey

13 November 2022 - 05:49 Reuters

Runaway inflation, an unfolding debt crisis and cost-of-living problems pose the biggest threats to doing business for G20 countries in the next two years, data from the World Economic Forum showed this week.

Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to identify rising prices as their top concern, the Executive Opinion Survey, conducted by the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society, showed...

