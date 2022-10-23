×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Fruits of vine sour for farmers as Transnet goes off rails

Produce worth millons rots at harbour and crop yields drastically reduced by seed delivery delays

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:43 Gershwin Wanneburg

Fruit worth millions of rand left to rot at the harbour, drastically reduced crop yields as a result of delays in delivering seeds to farmers, and insufficient staff at ports to handle cargo.

These are among the stories that the Western Cape farming community shared this week to illustrate the failings of the country’s infrastructure for a region that is one of the mainstays of South African agriculture, accounting for about 55% of primary agricultural exports...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.