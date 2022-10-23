Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
Fruit worth millions of rand left to rot at the harbour, drastically reduced crop yields as a result of delays in delivering seeds to farmers, and insufficient staff at ports to handle cargo.
These are among the stories that the Western Cape farming community shared this week to illustrate the failings of the country’s infrastructure for a region that is one of the mainstays of South African agriculture, accounting for about 55% of primary agricultural exports...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fruits of vine sour for farmers as Transnet goes off rails
Produce worth millons rots at harbour and crop yields drastically reduced by seed delivery delays
Fruit worth millions of rand left to rot at the harbour, drastically reduced crop yields as a result of delays in delivering seeds to farmers, and insufficient staff at ports to handle cargo.
These are among the stories that the Western Cape farming community shared this week to illustrate the failings of the country’s infrastructure for a region that is one of the mainstays of South African agriculture, accounting for about 55% of primary agricultural exports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.