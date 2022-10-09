Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Stimulating demand to boost economic growth should be its aim
Sandisiwe Binda is second navigation officer on a fishing vessel, the Ocean Group’s Desert Diamond.
African countries are heading to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month with one voice: they won’t transition to cleaner energy at the expense of their people or follow an agenda set by the developed world.
Ministers and leaders from several countries on the continent attending the annual Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town acknowledged the need to move to low-carbon energy, but are adamant they won’t be dictated to by Western countries, which had built their economies on fossil fuels. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Africa heads to COP27 with one voice
Energy ministers from around the continent agree that climate change is a pressing issue, but are adamant that the transition to a clean energy can’t come at the expense of its people
African countries are heading to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month with one voice: they won’t transition to cleaner energy at the expense of their people or follow an agenda set by the developed world.
Ministers and leaders from several countries on the continent attending the annual Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town acknowledged the need to move to low-carbon energy, but are adamant they won’t be dictated to by Western countries, which had built their economies on fossil fuels. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.