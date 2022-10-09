×

Business

Africa heads to COP27 with one voice

Energy ministers from around the continent agree that climate change is a pressing issue, but are adamant that the transition to a clean energy can’t come at the expense of its people

09 October 2022 - 07:23 Liesl Venter

African countries are heading to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month with one voice: they won’t transition to cleaner energy at the expense of their people or follow an agenda set by the developed world. 

Ministers and leaders from several countries on the continent attending the annual Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town acknowledged the need to move to low-carbon energy, but are adamant they won’t be dictated to by Western countries, which had built their economies on fossil fuels. ..

