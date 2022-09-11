×

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy rings NYSE bell, seeks $400bn in foreign investment

Ukraine is also appealing for some $5bn in international aid each month to keep its economy running

11 September 2022 - 10:29 Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week as his country appealed for billions of dollars in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia.

Zelenskiy's government launched a platform of more than 500 projects worth $400bn (about R7-trillion) for foreign companies and private investors to help rebuild Ukraine's economy, even as the war with Russia drags on...

