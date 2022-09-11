×

Business

Apple updates signal aggressive move up the value chain

In SA, the cost of owning the iPhone will probably be well over R18,000

11 September 2022 - 10:40 Arthur Goldstuck

When Apple launched the updates to three of its iconic products this week, it did more than merely refresh the iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods. It also signalled an aggressive move up the value chain, announcing not only more powerful devices, but a more expensive entry into the iPhone family.

Aside from the basic iPhone 4, it unveiled three variants of the device, the 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Only the Plus edition is a newcomer, adding a new price point at $899 (about R16,000), filling the gap that had been left in the hundred dollar increments in model pricing.  ..

