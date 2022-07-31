Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Government is lobbying the private sector to make technical and project management skills available as it mobilises to implement President Cyril Ramaphosa's bold energy crisis plan. It's the biggest multi-department co-operation effort since Covid-19.
Rudi Dicks, joint head of Operation Vulindlela, an initiative of the presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms, said the “private sector, through its various member bodies, has been extremely supportive of government’s energy security interventions and has offered support”. ..
State turns to business to help end energy crisis
Private sector asked to provide skilled people to support energy plan
