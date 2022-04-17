Banks go beyond the basics to mine technology in race for customers
From niche needs to shopping, a major shift is under way online
17 April 2022 - 09:12
SA's banks are taking a leap forward in technology and in the services they offer to attract and retain customers amid intense competition.
Initiatives under way include integrating banking and accounting systems, targeting niche customer groups with individualised banking services, and offering an array of services via digital banking apps. ..
