Companies / Financial Services Absa paid Daniel Mminele R30.47m in hasty ‘no fault’ exit settlement Details of former CEO’s exit payment were revealed in Absa’s 2021 integrated report B L Premium

Absa’s first black CEO Daniel Mminele, who stepped down in April 2021 over differences with the board, was paid R30.47m in a “no-fault” termination agreement with the bank.

Mminele’s sudden exit, which came less than 16 months into his role as CEO, was due to unresolved differences between him and the Absa board over the bank’s strategic direction...