You may soon be able to change your car’s colour with the touch of a button

BMW's iX Flow concept SUV features electrophoretic technology that lets the owner change the colour of the vehicle

BMW wants to let you change the colour of your car with the touch of a button.

This week, it introduced a concept vehicle called the BMW iX Flow, which uses electrophoretic technology to change colours from black to white or to combine the two in a kaleidoscope of graphics over the body...