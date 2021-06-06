THE BIG READ
Job stats show need for reform action
Dismal StatsSA figures prove that the time for promises has passed
06 June 2021 - 00:05
When SA went into hard lockdown and the economy came to a near standstill in the second quarter of last year, 2.2-million jobs were lost. And though the economy and employment have begun to recover, many of those jobs have not come back — almost 1.4-million fewer people are employed now than before the Covid crisis.
That’s the bottom line of the latest quarterly labour force survey numbers from StatsSA. They are the first official figures that enable us to compare this year’s first quarter with last year's pre-lockdown first quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now