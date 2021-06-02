Economy

WATCH: Local bond market moves past inflation fears

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about how the local bond market

02 June 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

The local bond market has shrugged off global inflation fears, with the R2030 firmer at 8.9% .

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB about activity in the bond market.

