WATCH: Local bond market moves past inflation fears
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about how the local bond market
02 June 2021 - 09:01
The local bond market has shrugged off global inflation fears, with the R2030 firmer at 8.9% .
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB about activity in the bond market.
