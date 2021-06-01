Economy SA fiscal outlook ‘unlike any seen before’ The Financial and Fiscal Commission says informed and strategic policy is needed from decisionmakers BL PREMIUM

SA’s economic outlook is “unlike any situation experienced before”, according to the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FCC), and requires “informed and strategic” policy from decisionmakers and a commitment to make major structural changes to public finances.

The FFC is the constitutional body that advises the government on financial and fiscal matters. It published its recommendations for 2022’s budget framework on Tuesday, based on research into the effects of Covid-19 on government finances...