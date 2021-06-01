SA fiscal outlook ‘unlike any seen before’
The Financial and Fiscal Commission says informed and strategic policy is needed from decisionmakers
01 June 2021 - 15:36
SA’s economic outlook is “unlike any situation experienced before”, according to the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FCC), and requires “informed and strategic” policy from decisionmakers and a commitment to make major structural changes to public finances.
The FFC is the constitutional body that advises the government on financial and fiscal matters. It published its recommendations for 2022’s budget framework on Tuesday, based on research into the effects of Covid-19 on government finances...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now