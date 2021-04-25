Caution rules for revenue windfall
25 April 2021 - 05:08
The Treasury will use any unexpected revenue boost to reduce borrowing, not increase spending, the head of the budget office, Edgar Sishi, said on Friday.
Sishi, speaking in a Sunday Times Live online dialogue, said the Treasury is also determined to avoid the mistakes of the past, when it committed to permanent spending based on temporary revenue overruns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now