Treasury and Reserve Bank deny Tokyo Sexwale’s heritage fund claims
Sexwale had told eNCA that he had been involved in raising billions with another unnamed trustee, and that a powerful family had contributed those funds to pay off university debt
19 April 2021 - 18:20
The Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank have rubbished claims by ANC heavyweight and former government minister Tokyo Sexwale, that money from a heritage fund meant for the poor has been stolen.
Sexwale told private broadcaster eNCA at the weekend that he had been involved in raising billions of rand, with another unnamed trustee, and said a powerful family had contributed those funds to pay off university debt and provide free higher education for poor students...
