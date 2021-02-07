New head toasts 'resilient' Coke SA
In the months and years ahead, the company will have to "build on the skill" of dealing with "ambiguity" as it is likely the pandemic will make uncertainty the norm
07 February 2021 - 00:06
Phillipine Mtikitiki, the first South African woman to head up Coca-Cola in SA, has taken the hot seat at a time when the economy is reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but she says her mindset is to prepare for growth "even in a crisis".
She is under no illusion that the task will be easy, Mtikitiki said in her first interview since being appointed vice-president of Coca-Cola's South African franchise in January...
