Business Reform or rot, gloomy IMF warns SA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecasts for SA and warned that it's more critical than ever for the country to tackle its long-standing fiscal and structural challenges if it wants to set the stage for a robust recovery.

The IMF's new forecasts come as economists warn that SA's economic recovery lost momentum in the fourth quarter of last year, which is likely to see much slower growth than the annualised 66% in the third quarter. The first quarter of this year is already looking fairly bleak given renewed lockdown restrictions and load-shedding...