World / Africa

IMF calls on member states to expand aid to developing nations fighting Covid-19

28 January 2021 - 18:50 Eric Martin
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Washington  — International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva called on its members to increase assistance to poor countries to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that economic growth will be restrained until the virus is brought under control everywhere.

IMF members should look for ways to further expand concessional lending to help low-income nations speed vaccination, said Georgieva. That means both steering existing reserve assets called special drawing rights, known as SDRs, to those nations, and exploring a new issuance of the assets, she said.

“The pandemic has made us all more sober about our interdependence,” Georgieva said in a television interview with Tom Keene for Bloomberg’s “The Year Ahead” virtual summit. “We do have a very strong signal from our largest shareholder, the US, that we are going to work more together, from climate to helping developing countries in this crisis.”

Donald Trump’s administration blocked creation of $500bn of reserves in 2020, saying they fail to target poor countries because they’re given to economies in proportion to size. Democratic legislators have urged President Joe Biden to support the plan, and treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said her team will analyse a full range of ways to help vulnerable nations.

The Washington-based IMF saw record lending demand in 2020 as restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus brought much of the world economy to a standstill, increasing funding needs. The IMF has made more than $100bn in new loans and guarantees available to more than 80 countries since March, mostly with limited or no conditions, and doubled the annual access limits to emergency loans.

Africa accounts for the majority of the IMF’s pandemic borrowers, with most countries in the region seeking assistance. The IMF wants African countries to be able to prioritise health care and vaccinations to help economies hit hard over the past year, Georgieva said.

“For the first time in decades, poverty is going up, hunger is going up,” Georgieva said. “Why we should worry about that everywhere? Because we count on developing economies for dynamic growth. If they don’t grow, that’s bad for the world economy.”

The IMF estimates that accelerated vaccine application around the world could increase global income by $9-trillion by 2025.

Bloomberg

IMF trims forecast for SA’s growth as pandemic hits tourism and commodities

The country is expected to rebound 2.8% in 2021, but growth may slow in 2022 to just 1.4%
Economy
1 day ago

Exasperated IMF repeats advice for fixing broken SA economy

Implementing structural reform is as urgent now as ever, International Monetary Fund says
Economy
23 hours ago

IMF lifts world growth outlook as vaccines offset uncertainty

Global GDP will rise 5.5% in 2021, faster than the 5.2% projected in October, says International Monetary Fund
World
2 days ago

Sudden market correction a possibility, IMF warns

Lender says investors are overly dependent on accommodative monetary policies that could change
World
23 hours ago

A Big R100bn is not on when we can’t afford a small R20bn for vaccines

Whichever way you cut it, broke SA just doesn't have the funds for a Basic Income Grant
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks ...
World
3.
WATCH: Where SA fits into the great reset
World
4.
Seoul accepts it will have to live with a low ...
World / Asia
5.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is ready, steady central banking a good fit in the middle of a ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Will vaccines funding be any different given our leaders’ atrocious ...

Opinion / Editorials

Kristalina Georgieva: ‘We are in a resilient place but cannot take stability ...

Opinion

LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself from the premier league, will ...

Opinion / Columnists

SA has cheaper debt options to deal with Covid fallout, says IMF

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.