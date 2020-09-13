Investing in homeless
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Home Reit, a vehicle that aims to invest in property that provides accommodation for the homeless, said it plans to raise about £250m (R5.4bn) by listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Backed by Alvarium Investment, Home Reit aims to acquire or create new accommodation for the homeless to meet "significant demand", it said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now