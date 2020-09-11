Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A room with a view of homeless human despair No room at the shelter, or not operating at full capacity, or he’s too old — the homeless man has to stay on the street, watched over coffee and guilt-ridden rusks BL PREMIUM

I first noticed him when I threw back my bedroom curtains one morning last week: a middle-aged man in a pair of long johns standing in an alcove built into a wall to allow for a tree on the opposite side of the road.

At first I assumed he was an early morning jogger who’d stopped for a rest, or a man half-way through a long commute to work who’d stopped to urinate behind the tree — a common occurrence and one I see frequently when I’m walking in the park.