CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A room with a view of homeless human despair
No room at the shelter, or not operating at full capacity, or he’s too old — the homeless man has to stay on the street, watched over coffee and guilt-ridden rusks
11 September 2020 - 05:05
I first noticed him when I threw back my bedroom curtains one morning last week: a middle-aged man in a pair of long johns standing in an alcove built into a wall to allow for a tree on the opposite side of the road.
At first I assumed he was an early morning jogger who’d stopped for a rest, or a man half-way through a long commute to work who’d stopped to urinate behind the tree — a common occurrence and one I see frequently when I’m walking in the park.
