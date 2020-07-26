Live events industry fears slow death by lockdown
Normally more than 10,000 events such as concerts, festivals and other live entertainment shows take place in SA every year
26 July 2020 - 00:05
SA’s events industry, including organisers, suppliers and venues, has been decimated by the Covid-19 lockdown, leaving little option but retrenchments.
“The exhibition and events industry has been in an artificial coma for five months,” says Gill Gibbs, chair of the Exhibition & Event Association of SA (Exsa), making temporary layoffs and in some cases retrenchments the only performance in SA’s eventing industry.
