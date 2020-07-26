Business Live events industry fears slow death by lockdown Normally more than 10,000 events such as concerts, festivals and other live entertainment shows take place in SA every year BL PREMIUM

SA’s events industry, including organisers, suppliers and venues, has been decimated by the Covid-19 lockdown, leaving little option but retrenchments.

“The exhibition and events industry has been in an artificial coma for five months,” says Gill Gibbs, chair of the Exhibition & Event Association of SA (Exsa), making temporary layoffs and in some cases retrenchments the only performance in SA’s eventing industry.