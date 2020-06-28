Edgars keeps Jet from takeoff
Brand should attract buyers but separating it 'nearly impossible'
28 June 2020 - 00:25
Any would-be buyer interested in Edcon would consider the Jet brand the prize asset because of its low price-point entry and could seek to acquire it separately from Edgars.
The problem, though, is disentangling Jet from the less attractive Edgars, which independent analyst Chris Gilmour says would be "nearly impossible" because their systems are so "inextricably linked".
