Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: SA Needs a new perspective on jobs Data has yet to factor in the full horror of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

In its latest release of unemployment data, Stats SA explains how, under Covid-19 conditions, it had to use different methods of enumeration.

The statistical note accompanying the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter says: "Data collection was disrupted when Stats SA suspended face-to-face data collection for all its surveys on March 19 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and restricted movement. This was to ensure that the field staff and respondents were not exposed to the risk of contracting coronavirus and to contain its spread."