No UIF pick-up for minibus drivers
As the national lockdown grinds into its second month, minibus taxi drivers will not be lining up to claim unemployment money
03 May 2020 - 00:05
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said at a recent briefing that because the taxi industry is not regulated, the industry’s 200,000 employees — mostly drivers and taxi-rank marshals — are not eligible for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments.
