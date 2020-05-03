Business No UIF pick-up for minibus drivers As the national lockdown grinds into its second month, minibus taxi drivers will not be lining up to claim unemployment money BL PREMIUM

As the national lockdown grinds into its second month, minibus taxi drivers will not be lining up to claim unemployment money — even though a 15-year-old sectoral determination signed by the government says they should be able to.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said at a recent briefing that because the taxi industry is not regulated, the industry’s 200,000 employees — mostly drivers and taxi-rank marshals — are not eligible for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments.