Domestic workers hung out to dry during lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown in SA have had a devastating effect on the lives of domestic workers and their families across the country.

Many have been dismissed unfairly or put on unpaid leave. A survey conducted earlier in the month by Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance in Johannesburg found that only 38% of 600 respondents were being paid full wages during the lockdown period.

With domestic work is only scheduled to be phased back in when the economy is at level 2 restrictions, it is likely that many workers will not have an income for the months ahead. Hundreds of thousands of domestic workers and their families are therefore at risk of hunger, since little of the R500bn pledged in Covid-19 relief is destined to reach them.

On March 10, just before our nation was turned upside down by the global health crisis, the Women’s Legal Centre, amicus curiae in the Constitutional Court case Mahlangu vs minister of labour, observed that black women were historically specifically excluded from contributing to the economy.

“As a result of their racial and gender status in our society, their work was undervalued, unrecognised and unpaid ... domestic workers today continue to fight stigma and discrimination. That they were viewed as not worthy of receiving social protection in the workplace is an example of how the stigma continued within our constitutional dispensation.”