Business Send some of that free cash our way The JSE has lost 25% of its value this year, a collective loss of R4-trillion

When markets get a little spooked, money quickly moves to where it feels safest. Think gold and the treasuries of countries seen as being least likely to default on their debts. This can mean borrowing costs for these safe-haven countries fall to zero. They get free money, a handy thing in a time of crisis.But the coronavirus-infected markets are more than a little spooked: they're in full fear mode. Tons of money did initially flow out of higher-risk investments, including emerging markets, into gold and US treasuries, but as the crisis intensified, these investments also came under pressure. The preferred safe haven became cash, specifically the dollar.This may have you wondering, especially if you are working from home, if you have a job, that maybe the safest haven is under your mattress where you can keep an eye on what is left of your investment. But this would go against the best advice, which is that this is a really bad time to be cashing out of markets.It is no...