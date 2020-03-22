Leaner Ninety One confident that it can ride market storm
Consolidation has been a theme lately in the asset management industry
22 March 2020 - 00:22
Asset manager Ninety One could hardly have chosen a worse moment to list, as share prices cratered on Monday. But its CEO, Hendrik du Toit, sees it as very successful.
"Circumstances have changed, and Ninety One's value is significantly lower than it was two weeks ago: you can't run away from the truth," says Du Toit, who founded the then Investec Asset Management in 1991 and led the demerger from Investec that resulted in Monday's listings on the London Stock Exchange and JSE.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now