Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Pity about the timing, but hiving off Ninety One has strategic merits Move frees up CEO Hendrik du Toit to pursue the Investec division’s next growth phase BL PREMIUM

Few people expected Ninety One, a fund management spin-off of an SA investment bank and wealth manager, to make a sparkling stock market debut this week.

Ninety One endured a punishing sell-off on Monday, dropping more than 40% below the bottom-end of its prelisting price range, reflecting a broader bloodbath in the stock markets globally as investors panicked that the novel coronavirus, which has frozen out major economic centres, will trigger a long and steep downturn.