TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Pity about the timing, but hiving off Ninety One has strategic merits
Move frees up CEO Hendrik du Toit to pursue the Investec division’s next growth phase
18 March 2020 - 19:29
Few people expected Ninety One, a fund management spin-off of an SA investment bank and wealth manager, to make a sparkling stock market debut this week.
Ninety One endured a punishing sell-off on Monday, dropping more than 40% below the bottom-end of its prelisting price range, reflecting a broader bloodbath in the stock markets globally as investors panicked that the novel coronavirus, which has frozen out major economic centres, will trigger a long and steep downturn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now