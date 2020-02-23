It's up to Tito to pare back public sector pay packet
23 February 2020 - 05:03
This week finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil plans to trim the burgeoning public sector wage bill that accounts for more than a third of the government's expenditure.
If left unresolved, this is among the factors that could drag SA's last remaining investment-grade rating into junk.
