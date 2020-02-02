New civil service key to 'new dawn'
Reform not possible without ridding SA of corrosive cadre system
02 February 2020 - 00:06
ANC veteran and former top civil servant Mavuso Msimang says that without a new civil service there will be no "new dawn".
"Unless the current civil service structure is completely re-engineered to make it more professional and independent, the 'new dawn' will be elusive," he says.
