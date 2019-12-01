Business Tongaat board takes aim at implicated executives Tongaat had been mired in scandal after confirming its 2018 financials could not be trusted BL PREMIUM

Tongaat Hulett's board says it intends to pursue claims against a number of senior executives for overstating the value of some of its assets.

This comes after a PwC report, released on Friday, found the executives initiated or participated in undesirable accounting practices, leading to the recognition of revenue in prior reporting periods.