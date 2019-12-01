Tongaat board takes aim at implicated executives
Tongaat had been mired in scandal after confirming its 2018 financials could not be trusted
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Tongaat Hulett's board says it intends to pursue claims against a number of senior executives for overstating the value of some of its assets.
This comes after a PwC report, released on Friday, found the executives initiated or participated in undesirable accounting practices, leading to the recognition of revenue in prior reporting periods.
