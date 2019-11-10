National

Creditors lodge claims against defunct VBS bank

10 November 2019 - 21:28 TAMAR KAHN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Municipalities, the South African Reserve Bank and the Public Investment Corporation are among the institutions that have successfully lodged claims against the ill-fated VBS Mutual Bank, its liquidator Anoosh Rooplal said on Sunday.

VBS bank is at the centre of a corruption scandal that saw an estimated R2.7bn looted from the institution, according to his latest estimate. The bank was placed under curatorship last March following a liquidity crisis. More than 50 individuals have been implicated in the scandal, and the Special Investigating Unit is probing why more than a dozen municipalities invested in the Limpopo-based bank in contravention of an instruction from Treasury.

More than 20,000 retail customers who had deposits of less than R100,000 have had their claims honoured by the South African Reserve Bank, but the rest of the bank’s creditors have to wait until the liquidator has traced and recovered what he can of its assets.

A meeting of VBS creditors took place on Friday before the Master of the High Court in Polokwane, following an earlier meeting in March.

“The majority of the municipality depositors who submitted claims and attended the meeting had their claims accepted. A total of 610 retail depositors, which included individuals, stokvels, attorney firms and church groups and who had more than R100,000 invested at VBS also had their claims accepted, as did 17 VBS employees. The South African Reserve Bank and the Public Investment Corporation claims were also accepted, amongst other corporate depositors,” Rooplal said in a statement.

The liquidator was making progress with civil claims to recover losses incurred by the bank, he said.

Final sequestrataion orders had been granted against several former bank executives —  Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Mr and Mrs  Ramavhunga, Phillipus Truter, Phopi Mukhodobwane and Robert Madzonga. “It is possible that criminal actions will be instituted by the relevant enforcement authorities against these former Bank executives, as well as other wrongdoers”, said Rooplal.

Vele Investments, chaired by Matodzi, was liquidated with an additional 14 companies. Liquidation applications for another four companies will be heard on  November 11 2019, he said.

Successful recoveries would ultimately yield dividends for the VBS estate, but given the complexities of the bank the process would take time, he said.  

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

What VBS says about SA’s struggling local government sector

Fourteen municipalities lost R1.5bn in deposits in VBS Mutual Bank – deposits made in contravention of municipal regulations. Their failings are ...
Features
1 month ago

Brian Shivambu’s Sgameka pays back the capital on VBS loans

The company, however, still owes VBS the interest on the loans, and has until Monday to file the affidavit
National
1 month ago

VBS in court to recover money and liquidate Brian Shivambu’s Sgameka

The VBS liquidator says in court papers that Sgameka should be wound up due not being able  to pay its debt and for ‘committing acts of insolvency’
National
1 month ago

