SAA still up in the air over bailout
Airline strike is over, but now there’s a mayday over payday
24 November 2019 - 00:15
The strike at SAA ended on Friday, but management at the airline is not yet able to breathe a sigh of relief as the business continues to fight for survival.
SAA will only know tomorrow if it will get a critical R2bn lifeline.
