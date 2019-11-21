Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: How to run an airline: lessons from SA’s newest carrier Upstart airline FlySafair is punctual with user-friendly sites, while the national carrier’s website and app are from the dark ages BL PREMIUM

I was in Cape Town when news of the SAA strike broke. Luckily, I was a day ahead of it and using a different airline to fly home to Joburg.

I travel often and use most major local and international airlines at least once a year. This year I’ve most often selected FlySafair for local flights, in no small part because it is cheap and reliable. And it does simple things that make travelling that much easier.