'Flying blind' as lawlessness rules Sacci chief appeals for strong state response to rioting, looting

Riots in Tshwane and Johannesburg have caused "chaos and shambles" for businesses and "sapped whatever little confidence was left from an investor point of view", says Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

He blames "a lawless environment in which people feel they can do what they like with impunity. The government needs to show that it is serious about law and order."