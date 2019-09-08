'Flying blind' as lawlessness rules
Sacci chief appeals for strong state response to rioting, looting
08 September 2019 - 00:06
Riots in Tshwane and Johannesburg have caused "chaos and shambles" for businesses and "sapped whatever little confidence was left from an investor point of view", says Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
He blames "a lawless environment in which people feel they can do what they like with impunity. The government needs to show that it is serious about law and order."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.