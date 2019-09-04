World economic forum
Ramaphosa tells WEF: SA is a home for all
Violence against mainly African immigrants overshadows conference aimed at boosting trade
04 September 2019 - 23:11
As the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off in Cape Town on Wednesday, SA was awash with negative news headlines.
A wave of anti-immigrant violence swept through Johannesburg and Pretoria this week with groups of people attacking and looting shops, mainly owned by foreigners, while hundreds of demonstrators marched in Cape Town on Wednesday to express their anger over gender-based violence.
