National

Cyril Ramaphosa skips WEF session to address protesters

05 September 2019 - 12:24 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has skipped the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEF) session he was due to address on Thursday to speak to protesters and attend to issues at parliament. 

WEF spokesperson Elsie Kanza confirmed that Ramaphosa was “unexpectedly” called to parliament and is “speaking to his people”. 

The president then addressed the crowd protesting against gender-based violence (GBV) outside parliament. This followed the murders and rape of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a University of Cape Town student, and the murder of a young female boxing champion, Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.

It is understood that Ramaphosa will address the nation later on Thursday. 

A cabinet briefing scheduled for Thursday was also canceled. 

This comes as SA hosts the WEF meeting in Cape Town, where it is hoping to attract investment during a turbulent week in the country. 

Parts of Gauteng have been hit by violent attacks and looting on foreign nationals and some of their businesses, while anti-gender-based violence activists protested for the second day in row in Cape Town. 

Wednesday’s protest descended into chaos when police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

With Lukanyo Mnyanda

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Five killed‚ 189 arrested in Joburg violence

Gauteng premier David Makhura cuts short meeting with police minister Bheki Cele as more deaths reported
National
1 day ago

Call for return of death penalty will go to cabinet, Ronald Lamola says

But the justice minister says the NPA and courts cannot halt gender-based violence alone if society, particularly men, do not play their part
National
1 day ago

Gauteng violence ‘devastating’ to SA’s ailing economy

The violence and looting  come as Cape Town hosts World Economic Forum
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa booed as he addresses anti-gender ...
National
2.
Almost a fifth of South Africans fear vaccines ...
National / Health
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa skips WEF session to address ...
National
4.
SA shuts missions in Nigeria after xenophobic ...
National

Related Articles

NGO office that helps casual workers looted in Germiston

National

Cyril Ramaphosa must ‘break his silence’ on social crises, Mmusi Maimane says

National

‘The nation is in mourning,’ Ramaphosa tells business leaders ahead of WEF

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.