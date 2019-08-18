NHI rattles medical schemes - and stocks
The recently tabled NHI is unclear about the role of medical aid schemes
18 August 2019 - 00:14
After a week of its share price taking a beating, Discovery said on Friday that the National Health Insurance Bill's plan to curtail the role of medical aid schemes would undermine the NHI's objectives.
In an announcement on the JSE's news service, Discovery, which owns SA's largest medical scheme, said: "Our view is that substantially limiting the role of medical schemes would be counterproductive to the NHI because there are simply insufficient resources to meet the needs of all South Africans."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.