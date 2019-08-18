Business Be smart in a T-shirt "metamaterial" allows radio waves such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to glide across clothing between wearable devices BL PREMIUM

Researchers in Singapore have invented "smart" clothing they say can boost signals and save battery life on wireless devices such as headphones and smart watches.

The invention, called "metamaterial", allows radio waves such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to glide across clothing between wearable devices instead of radiating outwards in all directions.