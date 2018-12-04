New Samsung watch great for geeks, sports jocks and even gym dodgers
The Galaxy does everythng your phone does, and more — including measuring your stress levels and monitoring your heart
The new Samsung watch embodies the company’s continued effort to refine its wearable technology offering. Through the years we have seen the device get smaller, sharper and more intuitive. Whether it’s the ideal companion for everyday use varies from person to person.
When the watch arrived, the excitement of unboxing it was undone when it would not switch on. I later discovered it needed to be charged before use. This was an unpleasant reminder of back in the day when we had to charge new phones for at least eight hours to avoid damage to the “battery capacity”.
Do you remember that? When we were told new devices had to be fully charged before use? We have come a long way from that, so you can imagine how taken aback I was when my watch would not switch on.
About 10% into the charge, I turned it on and saw German text. Luckily a pop-up on my Samsung Note prompted a connection and some time through the set-up the watch’s language switched to English.
The watch itself is beautiful, almost indistinguishable from any analogue watch, depending on whether you buy the sport or classic variant. The strap is comfortable and the watch so light you forget you’re wearing it.
For those familiar with the Samsung interface, usability will be second nature — everything looks like it would on a Samsung phone. Also, this is the first watch to sport the Galaxy name, as previous Samsung watches have been called“Gear”.
While some might find it difficult to work with the small screen, the vibrant colours and navigation wheel aid usability.
The watch has a speaker and microphone, so if you can work past people around you eavesdropping on your calls, you will be happy with this feature. I found it great to use when driving — the speaker is loud and clear enough to use on the road and the person on the other end had no problem hearing what I was saying.
On the style front, the watch is heavily customisable and there are many colours to choose from. The battery life is also worth mentioning — though Samsung claims four days on a single charge, mine lasted two and a half days of heavy use.
Just like your phone, you can download additional apps on the device, including being able to watch YouTube videos.
The watch also has Samsung’s Bixby assistant, however I found it slow compared to how quickly Bixby responds on my phone.
And while I feel the watch is geared to those who enjoy a morning run, are interested in how many floors they have climbed, their resting heart rate and whether they are stressed or not, even the average person can enjoy what it has to offer.
Mokoena is Web Producer at BusinessLIVE