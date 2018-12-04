New Samsung watch great for geeks, sports jocks and even gym dodgers

The new Samsung watch embodies the company’s continued effort to refine its wearable technology offering. Through the years we have seen the device get smaller, sharper and more intuitive. Whether it’s the ideal companion for everyday use varies from person to person.

When the watch arrived, the excitement of unboxing it was undone when it would not switch on. I later discovered it needed to be charged before use. This was an unpleasant reminder of back in the day when we had to charge new phones for at least eight hours to avoid damage to the “battery capacity”.

Do you remember that? When we were told new devices had to be fully charged before use? We have come a long way from that, so you can imagine how taken aback I was when my watch would not switch on.

About 10% into the charge, I turned it on and saw German text. Luckily a pop-up on my Samsung Note prompted a connection and some time through the set-up the watch’s language switched to English.

The watch itself is beautiful, almost indistinguishable from any analogue watch, depending on whether you buy the sport or classic variant. The strap is comfortable and the watch so light you forget you’re wearing it.