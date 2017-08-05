Darjeeling: storm spills over teacup

The world faces a shortage of prized Darjeeling tea because of deadly unrest in the idyllic Indian Himalayan foothills where it is grown.

In the dozens of lush green plantations across the picturesque hill station, the June-August harvest season normally provides the bulk of the nearly 8 million kilos of tea sold a year - most of which goes to Europe.

But with a showdown between native Gorkhas, who provide the majority of plantation workers, and the West Bengal government now 50 days old, production fell by 90% in June.

Tourism has also been badly hit by the dispute in which the main Gorkha group has halted harvesting and called for a shutdown of the tea industry.

There have been predictions that prices could rise more than 20% and some Darjeeling tea gardens could take years to recover.

"This year's harvest is lost," said Sanjay Mittal, director of Ambiok Tea estate, adding that "if the stalemate ends we hope to return next year".

But Ankit Lochan, president of the Siliguri Tea Traders Association, said that if the strike continued for another few months, "almost 50% of the estates will close down for at least two to three years".

Tea Board India, the government regulatory body, said only 140 000kg of tea was produced in June, a plunge from 1.33 million kilos in the same month last year.

The history and distinctive taste have made Darjeeling one of the world's most recognised food names.

British officer Arthur Campbell started planting tea bushes in 1841 in Darjeeling before commercial plantation began in the 1850s.

It is the only Indian brand with international protection, meaning that only tea grown in that region can be called Darjeeling.

Speciality teas can sell for up to $1 800 (about R24 100) a kilo, while companies such as Indian conglomerate Tata and Unilever sell more mass-market varieties around the world.

Clashes and arson attacks have rattled the hills since early June, shutting down businesses and schools and forcing thousands of tourists to flee. Three people have been killed.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has been at the forefront of decades of agitation calling for a "Gorkhaland" within West Bengal. They say Bengali-speaking outsiders have exploited their resources and imposed their culture and language. - AFP