Wavemaker appoints CEO and CSO as directors

As a director of Wavemaker, Himraj will be responsible for the agency’s growth, and for ensuring that its teams are motivated and empowered to deliver on its mandate. “Wavemaker will have to deliver effective, cost-efficient and relevant solutions — always, but especially now — and this will be made possible through our distinctive provocative planning positioning and approach to media, as well as our deep insights and data-enriched tool kits,” says Himraj.

Qokweni and Himraj’s appointments come at a complex time, when the need for decisive leadership is more important than ever. Qokweni believes that adaptability is critical during this time, particularly within the SA context. “We believe that the current circumstances offer great opportunities for companies to demonstrate their adaptability, resilience and passion,” he says. “We welcome the challenge with open arms and look forward to working with our teams to drive prosperity for our clients and ourselves during this time and beyond.”

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.