SA research shows the pandemic forever changed fashion retail. Now what?

The question is, how? The answer lies in creating experiences and environments that meet clear customer needs.

Full-service market research agency KLA recently conducted a survey of more than 250 consumers about what influences their buying behaviour and how digitisation has shifted their shopping expectations.

Here are the key findings:

SA consumers are looking for quality and durability, but without having to pay high prices within this category

Consumers want quality but they also want more value for money, which can be contradictory. The fast fashion trend dominated pre-pandemic with customers buying cheap garments over sustainable ones, but now it’s about clothes that will last.

“Wearability” was the defining factor for 86% of respondents, which suggests that brands need to focus on clothing longevity. Think factors such as washability, classic styles that won’t date and, in the case of children’s fashion, styles that will “grow” with the child.

Beyond this, indicators of quality included clothing with a good fit/cut (53%) and garments that are made from certain fabrics (39%).

Fashion brands should invest in premium fabrics, ensure good craftsmanship and consider the washability of garments to enhance the quality cues for consumers. Online, this attention to quality should be reflected in more detailed item descriptions that outline the type of fabric used, for instance, so consumers can make informed decisions.

Price has little influence on the perception of quality

Only 14% of respondents said that a higher price implies that the clothing’s quality is higher. In addition, branded clothing is now also not seen as a quality metric.