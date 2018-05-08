The most visible brands on social media

According to the report, Puma, Under Armour, BBC, Vans and Louis Vuitton generate high volumes of online images despite their relatively small revenues, suggesting they get more out of advertising, sponsorships and social media than do larger brands such as Coca-Cola. There are various reasons for this success. The BBC, for instance, watermarks all its contents, which means it benefits each times its content is shared, even if its brand name is not shared. Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, benefits from targeting influencers, with its images being shared by authors with more than 10,000 followers.

Sports apparel brands perform particularly well on Brandwatch’s rankings, with Adidas, Nike and Puma all featuring in the top 10. However, Puma’s cost per image is significantly lower than that of either Adidas or Nike. One of the reasons for Puma’s more cost-effective image cost, says Brandwatch, is that the brand’s logo is positioned on the sleeves of the teams it sponsors. “No other kit sponsor does this, and it appears to greatly increase visibility,” says the report.

Brandwatch also measured the industries that are pictured most online. According to this ranking, sports apparel brands come out tops, followed by technology companies (with Google leading the way) and entertainment brands (with Disney in first).

The full 2018 “Brand Visibility Report” can be accessed here.