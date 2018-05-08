News & Insights

The most visible brands on social media

08 May 2018 - 09:50 Lynette Dicey
While many brands make a significant investment in sponsorship to ensure their logo becomes visible to a mass audience, it’s often hard to measure the success of their efforts or the effectiveness of their offline marketing initiatives. To this end, research company Brandwatch publishes the “Brand Visibility Report”, an annual ranking of the most-seen brands on social media when it comes to brand logo and name.

Adidas has the most-shared logo of any brand on social media, appearing in three new images each second, according to Brandwatch’s 2018 report, which ranks the 100 brands pictured most on social media. The sportswear brand is followed by Nike, Google, Emirates, Puma, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Disney and Apple.

At the same time, Brandwatch has published a ranking adjusted for revenue, which includes brands with smaller budgets that outperform the industry average. Brands that generate more images relative to their revenue include Puma, Under Armour, Adidas, BBC, Vans, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Starbucks, Subway and McDonald’s.

The big take-out

According to the report, Puma, Under Armour, BBC, Vans and Louis Vuitton generate high volumes of online images despite their relatively small revenues, suggesting they get more out of advertising, sponsorships and social media than do larger brands such as Coca-Cola. There are various reasons for this success. The BBC, for instance, watermarks all its contents, which means it benefits each times its content is shared, even if its brand name is not shared. Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, benefits from targeting influencers, with its images being shared by authors with more than 10,000 followers.

Sports apparel brands perform particularly well on Brandwatch’s rankings, with Adidas, Nike and Puma all featuring in the top 10. However, Puma’s cost per image is significantly lower than that of either Adidas or Nike. One of the reasons for Puma’s more cost-effective image cost, says Brandwatch, is that the brand’s logo is positioned on the sleeves of the teams it sponsors. “No other kit sponsor does this, and it appears to greatly increase visibility,” says the report.

Brandwatch also measured the industries that are pictured most online. According to this ranking, sports apparel brands come out tops, followed by technology companies (with Google leading the way) and entertainment brands (with Disney in first).

The full 2018 “Brand Visibility Report” can be accessed here.

Marketing lessons from the creator of Nike

Nike was founded on a relentless focus on sales and a culture that fought against conformity, says founder Phil Knight
4 days ago

