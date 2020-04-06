Maintaining a healthy agency culture when working remotely

Amid the Corona pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, companies have been forced to embrace remote working operations. Luckily this is possible with modern technology. As agencies are dedicated to ensuring that remote working doesn’t hamper efficiency or quality of work, there is one potential danger that many might overlook – the effect that remote working has on a healthy agency culture.

At Wavemaker, a healthy familial culture is at the heart of our agency. It’s the reason we have a high retention rate (which is rare in advertising), and why our employees all describe one other as family, or “a home away from home”.

Our CEO, Lwandile Qokweni, describes it best: “We laugh together, we cry together, we take care of each other”. So, when we started to institute remote working, we had to look at how to maintain this culture with staff who are no longer spending time together and are anxious about the current uncertain circumstances.”

We soon realised the following:

Without company values, you can’t build a healthy culture, especially not when operating remotely.

Company values are crucial in driving culture. However, these values need to be something that the entire organisation lives. At Wavemaker, all our values are grounded in a core concept: Grow Fearless. This is something that our entire staff complement embraces.

We recently asked our staff to describe the qualities and characteristics of a Wavemaker and their answers are indicative of a team that lives this concept: wild, strong, fearless, proud, unstoppable, badass, willing to fail and go again, team player, honest, witty, intelligent, intuitive, streetwise, passionate, taking care of each other.

The fact that we have an organisation where everyone really lives the culture, made it easier for us to continue living this culture remotely.